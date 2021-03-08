Credit Suisse Group Upgrades NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) to “Outperform”

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $87.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.37.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock opened at $70.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average is $76.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 53,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.2% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.