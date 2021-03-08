Creditcoin Price Hits $6.17 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6.17 or 0.00012128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $3.48 billion and approximately $12.50 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,883.89 or 1.00097864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00037054 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00075310 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010298 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

