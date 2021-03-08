Credits (CS) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.62 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Credits has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $11.62 million and approximately $52,239.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007543 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Credits Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

