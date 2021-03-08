Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 342.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,464 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411,408 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after buying an additional 4,555,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,905,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,083,000 after buying an additional 3,673,637 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,098,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,762,000 after buying an additional 2,319,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,237,000 after buying an additional 1,602,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $62.76 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

