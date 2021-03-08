Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $223.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $264.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.03.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.44.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.