Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $122.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day moving average of $122.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $135.88. The firm has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

