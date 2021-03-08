Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 27,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $446.87 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $490.76 and a 200-day moving average of $466.34. The stock has a market cap of $175.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

