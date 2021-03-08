Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,286 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $61.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.72.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

