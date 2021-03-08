Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $215.35 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $224.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

