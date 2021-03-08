Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,261,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $93.85 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.07.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

