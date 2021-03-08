Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8,743.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 554,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,887,000 after buying an additional 548,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $62,497,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $249,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,222 shares of company stock worth $2,608,758 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $148.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.22. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

