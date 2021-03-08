Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,205 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. HSBC boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $233.89 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

