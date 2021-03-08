Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,042 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

