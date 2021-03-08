Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $180.80 on Monday. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

