Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 23,357 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,366 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 23,357 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $53.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average is $53.75. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,083 shares of company stock worth $757,805 in the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.