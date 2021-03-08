Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $179.67 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $186.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.72.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

