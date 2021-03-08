Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.17

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 1263270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CR. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$169.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,614,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,699,451. Also, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,457,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$932,684.16. Insiders have purchased 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,350 over the last 90 days.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

