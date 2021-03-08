Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Shares Up 9.6%

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) shares shot up 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $6.88. 157,306 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 53,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crexendo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.59 million, a P/E ratio of 114.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 927.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

