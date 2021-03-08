Critical Comparison: Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) vs. Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Juhl Energy and Booz Allen Hamilton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 6.62% 54.01% 10.09%

89.9% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Juhl Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Juhl Energy and Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton $7.46 billion 1.42 $482.60 million $3.18 24.14

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Juhl Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Juhl Energy and Booz Allen Hamilton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juhl Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 0 6 8 0 2.57

Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus price target of $85.09, suggesting a potential upside of 10.87%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Juhl Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Juhl Energy has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Juhl Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Juhl Energy

Juhl Energy, Inc. operates in the clean and renewable-energy industry in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the development, management, and ownership of community wind power projects. It focuses to build 5 megawatts (MW) to 80 MW wind farms that are jointly owned by local communities, farm owners, environmentally-concerned investors, and the company. The company services various aspects of wind project development, including development and ownership of wind farms, general consultation on wind projects, construction management of wind farm projects, and system operations and maintenance for completed wind farms. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy Development, Renewable Power Plant Ownership, and Energy and Field Services. The Renewable Energy Development segment provides development and construction, as well as related products and services for the wind, solar, and cogeneration energy sectors. The Renewable Power Plant Ownership segment owns and operates consolidated wind farms or other clean energy investments. The Energy and Field Services segment offers business-to-business engineering consulting, asset management, and turbine maintenance services. Juhl Energy, Inc. has 24 community wind farms totaling approximately 260 MW of wind power in the Midwest region of the United States; and projects in various stages of development totaling approximately 445 MW of wind power generating capacity. The company was formerly known as Juhl Wind, Inc. and changed its name to Juhl Energy, Inc. in January 2013. Juhl Energy, Inc. is based in Pipestone, Minnesota.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including operations research and cost estimation; automation; and data science that include predictive modeling and machine learning, as well as new or emerging areas, such as deep learning and artificial intelligence. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements solutions built on contemporary methodologies and modern architectures; delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

