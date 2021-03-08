Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.44

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.44 and last traded at C$15.44, with a volume of 144117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRR.UN shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 35.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 208.44%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

