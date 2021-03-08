Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Trading 5.4% Higher

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.53. 251,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 250,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Several brokerages have commented on CCRN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a market cap of $470.04 million, a P/E ratio of -24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

