CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Trading Up 6.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) shares were up 6.5% on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.22. Approximately 376,393 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 127,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CFB. Raymond James raised their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,847,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,109,000 after buying an additional 67,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 482,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $786.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $44.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.11 million. Analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.