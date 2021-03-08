CrowdWiz Price Up 73% Over Last Week (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $5,793.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 73% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009756 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.41 or 0.00464153 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

WIZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,329,232 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,029,095 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

CrowdWiz Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.