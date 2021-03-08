CrowdWiz (WIZ) Price Reaches $0.42 on Top Exchanges

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 61.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $371.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.01 or 0.00489451 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,357,817 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,680 tokens. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

CrowdWiz Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

