Crown Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.06 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $20,544.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,533.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $535.08 or 0.00999518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.97 or 0.00349256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00029326 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000846 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002880 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,748,517 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

