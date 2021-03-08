Crust 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.44 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Crust has traded 69.7% higher against the US dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $39.11 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $24.08 or 0.00046431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000845 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

