Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) traded down 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.68 and last traded at $48.50. 655,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 757,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cryoport during the third quarter worth $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cryoport by 505.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,877 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Cryoport during the third quarter worth $575,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cryoport during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cryoport by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,808 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

