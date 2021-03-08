Crypto Village Accelerator Price Up 46.7% Over Last 7 Days (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded up 46.7% against the dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be bought for $0.0819 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and $106,401.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.53 or 0.00818004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00026706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00061074 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00030319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00041351 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

CVA is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

