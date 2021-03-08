CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Hits Market Cap of $510,734.45

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $510,734.45 and $14,218.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00058673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.63 or 0.00801716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00026280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00029302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00041954 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

