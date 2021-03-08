CryptoBonusMiles Market Cap Achieves $534,529.30 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $534,529.30 and $12,320.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00059045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.58 or 0.00816016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00025542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00061695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00029319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00041029 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

