Cryptocean (CRON) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20,436.00

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $20,436.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cryptocean is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

