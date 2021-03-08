CryptoFranc (XCHF) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.16 Million

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $40,171.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00060052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.52 or 0.00819409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00061078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00041399 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

XCHF is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.