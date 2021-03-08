Cryptopay Price Hits $0.0349 on Major Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $39.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.53 or 0.00799486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00026893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00061096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00030021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00041167 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

