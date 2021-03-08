CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Shares Gap Up to $1.92

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $2.18. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 15 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $99.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 134.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 260,438 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

