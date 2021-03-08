CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $132.76

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.76 and last traded at $131.29, with a volume of 1405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.21.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $247,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,153.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

