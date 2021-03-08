CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.42.

CTRRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of CTRRF opened at $12.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

