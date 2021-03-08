CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.03

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.03 and last traded at C$16.00, with a volume of 95834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.11.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 216.94%.

In other news, Director Dean Charles Mccann bought 20,000 shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$309,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$309,600.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

