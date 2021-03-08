Cube Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Cube has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cube token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cube has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00060790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.34 or 0.00809358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00027055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00060943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00041517 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube (AUTO) is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cube

