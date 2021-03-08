Cubiex Hits Market Cap of $2.32 Million (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Cubiex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cubiex has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cubiex has a market cap of $2.32 million and $224,784.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.12 or 0.00459894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00066846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00076902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00081562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00050413 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.71 or 0.00457127 BTC.

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cubiex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

