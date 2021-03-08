Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Gap Up to $13.05

Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $17.31. Cue Biopharma shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 4,859 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

The stock has a market cap of $443.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32.

In related news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $272,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

