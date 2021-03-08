Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFR. Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

NYSE:CFR opened at $110.76 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 over the last ninety days. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

