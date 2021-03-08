Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Director John B. Nathman Sells 1,335 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $158,130.75.

CW stock traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $119.80. 4,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

