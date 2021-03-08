Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading 24.7% Higher Over Last Week

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00004544 BTC on exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $569.15 million and approximately $256.57 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00060052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.52 or 0.00819409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00061078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00041399 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

CRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,448,739,481 coins and its circulating supply is 242,890,910 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.