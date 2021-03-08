Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Trading Up 5.3%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) was up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.16 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 398,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 202,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

CUBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $201,375.00. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $654,493.75. Insiders sold 34,803 shares of company stock worth $953,354 over the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 296.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 161,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

