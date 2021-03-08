CUTcoin (CUT) One Day Volume Tops $1,541.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $16.98 million and approximately $1,541.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00064789 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.45 or 0.00289076 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00012213 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 134,986,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,986,291 tokens. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

