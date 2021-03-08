cVault.finance Market Cap Achieves $49.47 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for about $4,947.10 or 0.09558339 BTC on popular exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $49.47 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.06 or 0.00458035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00066491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00075754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00079801 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00049305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.92 or 0.00461626 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

