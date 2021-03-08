CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,415,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,879 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.78% of CVB Financial worth $47,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 56.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.63. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

