CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Price Up 5.8%

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.11. Approximately 1,245,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 480,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.63.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,813,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,368,000 after buying an additional 951,910 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,848,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,053,000 after buying an additional 547,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after buying an additional 46,654 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,525,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CVB Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,106,000 after purchasing an additional 156,879 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

