CyberFM 1-Day Volume Tops $12.00 (CYFM)

CyberFM (CURRENCY:CYFM) traded 96.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. CyberFM has a total market capitalization of $346,929.69 and $12.00 worth of CyberFM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CyberFM has traded 59.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CyberFM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberFM Profile

CyberFM’s total supply is 102,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for CyberFM is cyber-fm.com . CyberFM’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberFM is /r/cyberfm

CyberFM Token Trading

