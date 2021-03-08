CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

CYBE stock opened at $26.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $190.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CyberOptics by 538.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CyberOptics during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

